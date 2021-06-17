PERRY, Mo. — Residents of Palmyra and Perry will soon see the fruits of their dedication to community betterment, as the Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded community development block grants to each town.
Palmyra Mayor Rusty Adrian said residents completed an income survey through the Mark Twain Council of Governments and Missouri DED in 2018-2019, which placed Palmyra in the low- to moderate-income bracket. The City of Palmyra will receive a $500,000 CDBG to replace bridges at W. Main Cross and N. Bradley streets, and Perry will receive a $76,040 CDBG to demolish 16 vacant structures to create the opportunity to build new homes on the lots.
Although the grants have just been awarded from the DED’s total of $15.8 million from across the state, progress for the projects is already moving ahead in each community.
Perry Mayor Jim McIntire said there is already a list of homeowners who would like to have the properties removed. City officials will reach out to these people as the project moves ahead. McIntire was pleased about how the efforts would make Perry more welcoming to potential residents.
“Of course, we’re always looking to get rid of the dilapidated buildings, get those spaces cleaned up, so people may be able to build new homes on those lots and provide more housing for people looking to come to Perry,” he said.
In Palmyra, the bridges will be completely replaced and upgraded, with a total project cost of $569,000. Adrian said the city of Palmyra will contribute cash and in-kind service for the remainder of the project. So far, Klingner and Associates is drafting plans for the projects. Next, bids will be be sought for the necessary materials and services.
“We’re really thankful that this grant was awarded,” Adrian said. “We’re counting our blessings, and I really want to commend the residents for doing their due diligence and making this possible really, by completing that survey. Without our citizens and their input, this probably would not have happened.”