CENTER, Mo. — A surprise several months in the making came together with a celebration as Mark Twain High School Counselor Adria Palmer was officially honored as the Northeast Missouri Counselor of the Year during the Mark Twain Tigers football game Friday, Oct. 2.
Ralls County Elementary Counselor Diana Duckworth sent a nomination at the secondary level for Palmer to the Northeast Missouri Counselor Association last spring. Palmer said the winner is usually announced during the association’s spring meeting, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Duckworth knew Palmer won the award, but Palmer discovered the news months later with her family during the Oct. 2 football game at Mark Twain High School.
“So we went through all summer, and I didn’t know. I had no idea I had received the award until Friday night,” Palmer said. “She kept a very good secret.”
Palmer remembered how the surprise celebration unfolded Friday evening. Principal Deacon Windsor sent her a text during the game that said he needed assistance with a student issue. When she arrived, he said, “I was just kidding. I just wanted to talk to you.”
It was just before halftime, and Windsor gave Palmer another surprise. He said he needed her to come out on the field at halftime so Duckworth could present the award to her with her family. Palmer turned around, and she discovered her mom, dad, children and husband were waiting right behind her.
“So we all went out on the field, and Dustin Wasson said some nice things — it was a complete surprise,” Palmer said.
Palmer said she is able to meet with students several times during their years at Mark Twain High School, which she described as the “best place to work in the world,” She enjoys assisting each student on their future paths and offering academic and career resources. She meets with every senior to work with them on a plan that best suits their strengths and gifts.
“I am surrounded by amazing students at Mark Twain, and administrators and co-workers — that makes it easy to be successful because you have so much support,” Palmer said. “And teachers love their kids, and I love our kids, and it’s the best place to work. I’ve said that for 20 years — it’s the absolute best school in the world.”
Palmer stressed the support system is strong in a smaller school, with faculty and administrators getting to build relationships with each student on a deeper level. She said Windsor has worked to talk each day about how everyone is a member of a team and family.
“The climate here is just amazing, because the kids just know ‘we love you, we care about you and we’re not going to let you fail,’” Palmer said. “He’s brought that back to Mark Twain, and it’s so awesome to work next to him.”
Duckworth has seen Palmer excel as a counselor at the former Center Elementary School, before teaching English and taking on her role of Mark Twain High School Counselor.
“Seeing her talking about careers and the way she just goes out of her way to make things happen for kids, she is very deserving of this honor,” Duckworth said.