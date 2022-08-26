HANNIBAL — Tough economic times require greater efforts, and the Tri-State Housing Summit will address ways to increase home ownership, renovate existing structures and provide more rental housing.
The free gathering for residents, businesses and stakeholders from Missouri, Illinois and Iowa is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at the Rialto Banquet Hall at 601 Broadway.
The annual event is hosted by the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) of Bowling Green, Two Rivers Regional Council of Quincy, Ill. and the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission of Burlington. NECAC organized the first summit in 2005.
“We’re very excited about the housing summit and feel this is an excellent time for communities and residents to come together and work toward addressing the housing crisis,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs and summit organizer Carla Potts. “At the end, we’re going to have a call to action to pick up on what we decided and start to work on issues.”
One of the summit’s biggest successes came in 2013, when NECAC was instrumental in bringing a U.S. Department of Agriculture Great Regions designation to the 35-county area that makes up the Tri-State Development Summit. The designation gave the region another tool in building a stronger housing market.
The housing summit also has showcased the USDA Self-Help Housing Program and the Aspire Partnership small homes program in Northeast Missouri; the repurposing of a former school in Fort Madison, Iowa, and the redevelopment of a movie theater in Burlington, Iowa; weatherization efforts in Illinois; and NECAC’s success at becoming an intermediary loan processor in all three states.
“The development of programs in one state that are replicated in another state helps us learn from each other,” Potts said. “That is kind of what the summit is all about.”
Speakers this year include Hannibal Mayor James Hark; Chuck Scholz of the Tri-State Development Summit; Ulysses “Deke” Clayborn of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; HUD St. Louis Field Office Director James Heard; USDA Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens; and Lives Impacted speaker Allison Ross of Hannibal.
More information is available by calling 573-324-6622.
