HANNIBAL — Tough economic times require greater efforts, and the Tri-State Housing Summit will address ways to increase home ownership, renovate existing structures and provide more rental housing.

The free gathering for residents, businesses and stakeholders from Missouri, Illinois and Iowa is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at the Rialto Banquet Hall at 601 Broadway.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.