HANNIBAL — Options for Women is pleased to announce its 2nd Annual High Tea Celebration, which will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3600 McMaster’s Ave.

High Teas are common in Britain, but Options for Women wants to allow tri-state area mothers, grandmothers, friends and families to also be able to enjoy the experience. A traditional High Tea meal and desserts will be served.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.