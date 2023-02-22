HANNIBAL — Options for Women is pleased to announce its 2nd Annual High Tea Celebration, which will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3600 McMaster’s Ave.
High Teas are common in Britain, but Options for Women wants to allow tri-state area mothers, grandmothers, friends and families to also be able to enjoy the experience. A traditional High Tea meal and desserts will be served.
In addition, participants will be given the opportunity to “shop” for items that will then, in turn, be used to stock the Baby Boutique at the Center. There is no set fee to attend the event, however, free will donations will be accepted and appreciated at the door.
Tables will be decorated with various themes including seasons, holidays, hobbies, music and travel. Guests may dress for the event or just come as they are. If a group would be interested in decorating their own table, they are welcome to do that as well — please call Options for Women to make arrangements.
Options for Women is a Pregnancy Help Center that opened in Bowling Green in 2016 and has recently opened a new location in Hannibal. The agency is maintained through the generosity of donors and community volunteers. Services include free and confidential medical-grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and life coaching. Pregnancy, parenting and life skills classes are offered free at the center and online, with incentives awarded for participation.
Options for Women also offers referrals for medical help and temporary housing for expectant mothers in need, prenatal vitamins, life coaching and support for those grieving an abortion or miscarriage, adoption referrals, information on abortion and abortion pill reversal, a mentoring program for young men and ongoing support and encouragement to young parents.
