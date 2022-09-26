HANNIBAL — Friday marked the official grand opening for the Options for Women Hannibal facility at 7A Northport Plaza, and the new pregnancy resource center's lobby was filled with visitors eager to take tours and see what the future would bring.
According to Options for Women Executive Director Paul Brunner, donations and volunteers are still needed for the facility which relies on donated items and volunteer staff members. The Bowling Green site operates with about 15-20 volunteers, and Brunner estimated the new Hannibal site would need between 30 and 40 volunteer staff members.
The Hannibal center officially opened for business Thursday, 5Sept. 15, and volunteers have been busy with a variety of tasks for clients throughout the area.
Hannibal Client Services Director Brenda Elliott guided visitors on a tour of the full facility, introducing them to some of the volunteers who are helping provide services including life coaching, free pregnancy tests, life, pregnancy and parenting classes, mentoring for young men, abortion pill reversals and information and ultrasounds — all offered at no cost.
Elliott showed the life coaching rooms. The comfortable rooms allow clients and life coaches to connect one-on-one. Each client gets to learn more about options available to them. Regardless of how someone is feeling, she said the coaches provide compassionate support.
Along with various pregnancy resources, Elliott said volunteers provide classes to women and men who have experienced an abortion in the past "to help them heal". She stressed how mentoring programs help men learn what it takes to be a better father, brother and Christian.
In the nearby ultrasound room, Volunteer Nurse Tracy Yakes, RN, opens a small display, which documents the development of a baby at four stages —seven weeks, eight weeks, nine weeks and 10-12 weeks old.
Yakes said is a woman is considering abortion, she strives to provide an ultrasound around the 8-10 week stage. She recently showed an expectant mother her baby's heartbeat at 9 weeks.
Yakes, who also volunteers as a Life Coach, said the mother's results are filled with emotion.
"They are all 'oh my gosh! I can't believe it!'," she said.
There are a lot of resources making the center's services possible. Yakes stressed the best method of support is through constant prayer.
"Prayer support is the number one thing, and we just go where God leads us," she said.
After showing a break room stocked with a donated refrigerator, coffee maker and other supplies, Elliott motioned toward the conference room where everyone gathers to pray each day. Classes are provided from this space, and they can be shared electronically with clients through their computers or mobile phones if needed.
Completion of classes, church attendance and doctors appointments are among the ways clients can earn "baby bucks". The baby bucks can be collected and redeemed for a variety of items. The Baby Boutique is led by volunteers Rose Hudson and Linda Immegart. Hudson is considering becoming a Life Coach and Immegart works as a receptionist.
The Baby Boutique features handmade receiving blankets, baby bibs, pajamas, toys, and other donated baby items for baby boys and girls. Playpens, high chairs and other necessities are also available with baby bucks.
Elliott shared her feelings about the success brought forth through a combination of generous donations and dedicated volunteers.
"It's a blessing — all of the people who have come forward to be volunteers is amazing," she said.
In the early stages, Elliott worked alongside Yakes, Hudson and Immegart. They knew they needed more volunteers.
"They just started coming out of the woodwork. Everybody's been really helpful," Elliott said.
About $15,000 of the initial $150,000 goal for donations is still needed for the Hannibal pregnancy resource center, Brunner said. Board member Lindell Shumake mentioned donations of $100 and up are eligible for a 70 percent state tax credit. He expressed how happy he was to see the facility opening in Hannibal for the community and surrounding area.
"It's a great thing for Hannibal. All the services it provides are very much needed, and I think it's definitely a good addition," Shumake said, noting the connection to the existing Bowling Green center and location will help serve clients on both sides of the river.
Brunner was excited about the forthcoming Banquet for Life fundraisers in Bowling Green and Hannibal. This year will be the second banquet for Hannibal, and excitement is at a high level for attracting more guests and table hosts to make the event an even bigger success.
"I'm especially excited to see what's going to happen here in Hannibal, because last year was our first banquet here. People came in not knowing a lot about us," Brunner said. "I think in this last year, a lot of people have gotten to know us in some shape or form. I think this year will really build a lot on what took place last year."
The Bowling Green event will be Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bowling Green. Hannibal's Banquet for Life will take place the following day at Calvary Baptist Church.
Brunner said in addition to providing needed funding for the Hannibal and Bowling Green pregnancy resource centers, funds raised during the Banquets for Life will be dedicated to advertising, to counter misinformation on social media and other efforts he said are working against spreading the message about what Options for Women.
Donations of time, items and funds have helped to further the mission at the Hannibal center, and Brunner felt there was "a lot of untapped potential in the church community" to provide vital support as the mission moves forward.
He said 50 to 100 years ago, churches provided a great deal of the support network and services for families. Brunner stressed how he felt families were stronger in those days — forming "the original support network".
He emphasized that Options for Women acts as a "triage" between churches and families. He looks forward to what the future will bring through new partnerships and opportunities.
Amy Vaughn, who has been assisting Options for Women with efforts such as communication and arranging RSVPs for events through Be the Change for Your Community, suggested churches could host baby showers. A volunteer at Immanuel Baptist Church expressed interest in getting a group together to donate gifts for baby showers in the future.
As the new Hannibal Options for Women center continues to grow, Brunner said it's "full speed ahead" for the Banquet for Life fundraisers. He shared his joy about how everyone has been working together to support the mission so far.
"God's called me to this. I have had just such tremendous help of people that have gifts — whether it's decorating or food preparation or inviting people to be table hosts," Brunner said, noting more table hosts are being sought for the Banquet for Life events in Bowling Green and in Hannibal.
More information about providing volunteer or donor support is available by calling 573-213-5119.
