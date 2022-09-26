HANNIBAL — Friday marked the official grand opening for the Options for Women Hannibal facility at 7A Northport Plaza, and the new pregnancy resource center's lobby was filled with visitors eager to take tours and see what the future would bring.

According to Options for Women Executive Director Paul Brunner, donations and volunteers are still needed for the facility which relies on donated items and volunteer staff members. The Bowling Green site operates with about 15-20 volunteers, and Brunner estimated the new Hannibal site would need between 30 and 40 volunteer staff members.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.