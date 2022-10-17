HANNIBAL — The Annual Options for Women Banquet for Life events are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 for the Bowling Green event, and Friday, Oct. 28 for the Hannibal event.

The banquets raise funds for the volunteer-operated pregnancy resource centers in Bowling Green and Hannibal. Each facility offers free, confidential services such as medical grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and life coaching, along with pregnancy, parenting and life skills classes.

