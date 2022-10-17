HANNIBAL — The Annual Options for Women Banquet for Life events are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 for the Bowling Green event, and Friday, Oct. 28 for the Hannibal event.
The banquets raise funds for the volunteer-operated pregnancy resource centers in Bowling Green and Hannibal. Each facility offers free, confidential services such as medical grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and life coaching, along with pregnancy, parenting and life skills classes.
Nationally known speaker and author Victoria Robinson will be presenting this year’s program. She has been a highly regarded voice for pro-life causes for more than two decades. Robinson's personal abortion story has been featured in several documentaries which collectively have garnered well over 15 million streaming views.
Robinson is the author of “They Lied To Us”, and the follow up to that, “They Lied To Us Too”. She is also the founder of “ReAssemble”, offering after abortion education and recovery.
Robinson is a frequent guest on radio, podcasts and television shows, where she shares her own experience on the topic of abortion, its aftermath and the effects on men, women and society.
The Bowling Green event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Clement, Mo., and the Hannibal event will follow Friday, Oct. 28 at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal.
A dinner will be served at both events. An appeal for support will be made at each event, but there is no charge to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner and program beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. in both communities.
Individuals and groups who would like to attend are asked to call 573-213-5199 or email Carmen@Options573.com to reserve a spot. Please be sure to specify which event you will be attending.
