HANNIBAL — People have been hearing about Options for Women coming to Hannibal over the past several months, but many may still have questions about what exactly this organization does or how they will benefit the community.
Anyone who would like to learn more is invited to attend a free Awareness Luncheon on from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, hosted by Immanuel Baptist Church and held in the church fellowship hall.
The event is designed for those who may have a limited amount of time, but still want to know more. Paul Brunner, Options for Women executive director, hopes people will take advantage of this opportunity.
“We realize that time is typically short on people’s lunch hours, and we guarantee the event will last no more than an hour. You can come and enjoy a wonderful meal, and learn and ask questions while you are eating," he said.
Options for Women provides services including free ultrasounds, sessions with life coaches, adoption referrals, counseling and a Baby Boutique which allows young families to earn incentives called "baby bucks" they can redeem for baby clothes, toys, diapers and other essentials. The existing Bowling Green facility is expected to be joined by a new Hannibal location in September.
Even though there is no charge to attend, RSVPs are still required for planning purposes. To make your reservation, please call or text Amy Vaughn at 573-231-1775. The meal is being provided courtesy of the Immanuel Baptist Church Congregation.
