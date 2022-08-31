HANNIBAL — People have been hearing about Options for Women coming to Hannibal over the past several months, but many may still have questions about what exactly this organization does or how they will benefit the community.

Anyone who would like to learn more is invited to attend a free Awareness Luncheon on from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, hosted by Immanuel Baptist Church and held in the church fellowship hall.

