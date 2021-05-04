Opportunities ahead to support Hannibal Regional Auxiliary

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Auxiliary members’ dedication to service has shone brightly during the pandemic, and the community is encouraged to check out upcoming events to support the work the Auxiliary performs every day.
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary formed in 1993, and the 260-member group volunteers about 25,000 hours each year. Alicia Rollins, director of guest and volunteer services at Hannibal Regional, said service to patients is the “heart” of what Auxiliary members do every day. Additionally, the group raises money throughout the year to give back to the healthcare system. Volunteers have been busy every day in the fight against COVID-19, giving their time during mass vaccination clinics.
National Volunteer Appreciation Week was a special time for members of the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary, and Rollins commended everyone for their dedication. A large banquet is planned for October, with honors including a Volunteer of the Year award.
“We did do some special things throughout the week, and we definitely recognized those volunteers who have helped with the mass vaccination clinics,” she said. “Our volunteers have been an integral part of that, and have given probably about 4,000 to 5,000 hours at those clinics over the past several months.”
Now, community members have the opportunity to show their support at some popular fundraising events this spring.
The first event is just in time for Mother’s Day, with a Lionne Designs jewelry sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Hannibal Regional. Next, the Auxiliary will host a used book sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, also at the hospital.
The annual garage sale will be Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22, in the training room at 175 Shinn Lane. Rollins said May is one of the busier months for the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary, and they are working with a new vendor called Dynamic Shopping. A weeklong session will provide the chance for community members to shop online, receive deliveries and make sure the proceed go back to the Auxiliary.
Rollins said it was challenging being apart from the volunteers and postponing events for safety during the pandemic. Now, events are returning and volunteers are back on site doing what they love to do.
“I think it just highlights it or makes you appreciate it more that they are back, and definitely appreciate the events that we are able to have,” she said. “I know people say this over and over, but kind of that new normal, and just getting back to life is so special — and I think we just appreciate it more now that we’ve been through what we have.”
Looking ahead, the Annual Glitz Gala Jewelry Auction will take place in October at the Hannibal Arts Council.
Volunteer opportunities are available through Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. More information is available by calling Rollins at 573-248-5272.