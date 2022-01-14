HANNIBAL — “Operation: Feed the Furballs 2022” continues a tradition of giving back, resulting in 21,017 meals delivered to animals at the Northeast Humane Society (NEMOHS) so far.
The sixth annual “Operation: Feed the Furballs” will run from Feb. 1 to April 30, with local businesses like Finn’s Food and Spirits and Java Jive partnering with 2 Besties Biscuits co-owners and bakers Angela Brown and Paula Brown. With each pink box of homemade dog biscuits sold, proceeds will be used to purchase seven meals for animals at the Northeast Humane Society. Angela Brown stressed how the generosity in the community makes a growing impact each year.
“I feel it has impacted us as humans as well as the animals at the shelter. This community comes together, as Paula and I say, ‘for good,’” she said. “It’s an easy way for someone to help feed an animal as well as take home some healthy, locally made biscuits to their own pups. We have always had tremendous support. Our hope is that the support from our community and local businesses continues.”
There are a variety of ways to help provide meals to the animals. People can visit the 2 Besties Biscuits website at 2bestiesbiscuits.com and click a button to “donate the pink box.” The box of biscuits will be donated directly to the shelter. Pink boxes can also be purchased from local participating businesses beginning Feb. 1.
The two best friends and co-owners of 2 Besties Biscuits look forward to kicking off the fundraiser each year. They look forward to their chance to help “feed the furballs” each year, and Brown noted how important the gifts are for the shelter.
“The Northeast Missouri Humane Society is a non-profit organization. The only way they can continue to care for and rehome all of these animals is with the support and assistance of we humans. This is our small way of supporting them,” she said. “Giving does not have to be monetary. It can be the sharing of social media posts, volunteering or even kind words. All of these things propel the shelter forward. This is about the animals not the humans.”
Any individuals or businesses who would like to take part in “Operation: Feed the Furballs 2022” is invited to reach out by email at twobesties@outlook.com or visit the 2 Besties Biscuits Facebook page. Brown wanted to share the difference each contribution makes.
“As always, we are just two baking besties without our customers, supporters and the local businesses that peddle our biscuits,” she said. We don’t do this, they do. We can’t ever find the right words to express our gratitude.”
