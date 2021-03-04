HANNIBAL — Each year, pink boxes of 2 Besties Biscuits signal a community effort bringing meals to animals at the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. For 2021, Operation: Feed the Furballs has spread to include animal lovers across the country.
Angela and Paula Brown, co-owners and founders of 2 Besties Biscuits, started Operation: Feed the Furballs in 2017. The proceeds from each purchase of a pink box of their homemade, all-natural dog biscuits provide seven meals for animals at NEMOHS. The community effort has provided 17,977 meals so far to animals at the shelter — the fifth year of Operation: Feed the Furballs is geared up to involve community members once again, along with fellow animal lovers across the country.
Angela Brown said people can buy the pink box year-round through their website, www.2bestiesbiscuits.com. With this new component of the fundraiser, the giving will be continuous. 2 Besties Biscuits already donates 20% of the proceeds of their regular sales outside of the fundraiser to NEMOHS, and Brown stressed the year-round pink box sales online will allow them to raise more money to donate meals to the shelter.
“Make us bake, humans!” Brown said. “We are super excited for people from anywhere in the United States to be able to go to our website and donate a box of biscuits to the pups at the shelter. In the past our reach of selling biscuits to raise money for the NEMOHS has been limited.”
Local support created the foundation for Operation: Feed the Furballs from the beginning. Brown commended Sunshine Transport for donating a portion of the funds raised to purchase cat food. Community partners Finn’s Food and Spirits and Java Jive will have the pink boxes for sale in their businesses through April 30.
“This is our fifth year of Operation: Feed the Furballs. Every single year we feel blessed by the kind hearts that team up with us. Shopping local has always been important to the two of us. So it just seems fitting that local small businesses be a part of our fundraising for the shelter,” Brown said. “This year, Java Jive and Finn’s Food & Spirits have agreed to sell our pink boxes in their businesses. As always, this fundraiser is successful every year because of the business owners, their staff and the loving humans that buy the pink box. We just bake.”
Shelter supporter Anita Lewis agreed the teamwork and compassion shown during each Operation: Feed the Furballs event. She commended Paula Brown and Angela Brown for their efforts to spread the word about the need to provide meals to animals right in the community.
“If you’re not educated about something, then you need to get educated so you can understand the process of how things work,” Lewis said. “So, what she’s doing is just helping one more animal — one more meal, get them through one more day — and she’s doing a tremendous job, and we’ve all just kind of rallied together, hoping we can help every animal we can.”
Both best friends feel the level of compassion from donors each year, and the joy is evident with every visit they make to NEMOHS. Brown said an upcoming fundraiser will feature local artist Mark Wavering creating charcoal pet portraits to benefit the shelter.
“We live in an awesome community. The outpouring of support during opfurballs always brings us joy. Paula and I are always teary eyed when we drop off the dog and cat food that we purchased with pink box money, Brown said. “The staff at NEMOHS works so hard every day and they love the animals so much. It’s just heartwarming to see our community come together to lift some of the weight off of the staff’s shoulders as far as feeding the animals is concerned.”
More information about participating in Operation Feed the Furballs or the opportunity to purchase the pink boxes of biscuits is available by visitinf www.2bestiesbiscuits.com. People can also follow 2 Besties Biscuits on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest at @2bestiesbiscuits and on Twitter and Snapchat at @ bestiesbiscuits.