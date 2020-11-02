Operation Christmas Child ministry spreads Christmas joy around the world

HANNIBAL — Operation Christmas Child is in full swing, with boxes stuffed with toys, hygiene essentials and school items being prepared to bring Christmas joy and a spiritual connection to children in struggling nations around the world.
Ashley Yoder, children’s minister at Clover Road Christian Church, has been helping pack the bright red Operation Christmas Child boxes at her church for at least 15 years, and this Christmas season the church will join Cornerstone Church of Marion in Palmyra with curbside pickup and contactless options during collections from Monday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 23. Yoder said the growing ministry brings joy to children and encourages families to learn about Jesus, and 5,752 boxes were donated in Marion County in 2019 and distributed to children in more than 100 countries all over the world.
The shoebox-sized packages have been delivered to 107 groups of people who were previously unreached in 46 nations. Billy Graham started Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child is a part of the group. Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse set up field hospitals following natural disasters and to support victims of war.
Yoder said everyone packs the boxes their own way, and she encouraged a “wow” gift like a deflated soccer ball and pump for a boy or a stuffed animal, as well as hygiene essentials like thin washcloths and school supplies. Liquids, food, candy and war-related items are not allowed.
The red boxes bring joy to children in war-torn and struggling nations, and include a book titled “The Greatest Journey.”
The children are invited to a 12-week class about Jesus, and Yoder said children often bring their relatives along for the experience. Yoder has witnessed the life-changing effects of Operation Christmas Child for a child and their family.
“When we’re able to see the video footage or the pictures or hear the stories from the children that Samaritan’s Purse collects as they hand out these shoeboxes, it’s just amazing to see the impact that just this one little gift can have on a child and on a family – not just with the physical items that they’re getting, but with the spiritual impact as well,” Yoder said.
Samaritan’s Purse gave out more than 10.5 million boxes last year, and Yoder said the goal for this year is 11 million boxes donated and distributed from nations across the world. In Marion County, Clover Road Christian Church and Cornerstone Church of Marion will be gathering the boxes with a curbside system during delivery week. Donors can make an appointment by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website and entering their ZIP code to see available times and information about bringing their boxes to one of the two churches during the collection week of Monday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 23.
When donors enter the parking lot at Clover Road Christian Church, signs will direct them toward the front doors. Volunteers will have a QR smart code ready that people can scan and use to fill out the form on their smartphone, if they wish, to eliminate contact from passing paper forms back and forth. Volunteers will also have paper forms available. Everyone interacting with the public will wear masks and sanitize areas regularly. Volunteers will unload each vehicle and bring the boxes into the church so they can be distributed. Yoder said the safety guidelines are in place at every collection site to make the process as safe as possible.
More information or information about available appointments is available by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ or call Clover Road Christian Church at 573-221-5130.