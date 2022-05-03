MONROE CITY, Mo. — The initially planned May 6 opening date has been delayed for two Mark Twain Lake beaches.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced delayed openings for John F. Spalding and Indian Creek beaches.
The change is a result of delays in supply chains needed to repair the dive contractor’s dive boat. These dive inspections ensure there are no underwater hazards associated with shifting sediments or debris.
USACE officials apologized for any inconvenience the delay may cause. Both beaches will open for the season Saturday, May 14.
The beaches will remain open from 8 a.m. to dusk daily. Members of the Mark Twain Lake team want everyone to enjoy the summer and remember to wear a life jacket.
More information is available by calling 573-735-4097, visiting the Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page or emailing MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.
