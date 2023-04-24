Opening Day of Farmers Market is Saturday

HANNIBAL — Opening Day of Central Park Farmers Market will be Saturday, April 29.
This will be the second year that several of the vendors are eligible to take SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for payment, through a program with Douglass Community Services.
Steve Huse, market manager, said vendors are excited about the chance to connect with their customers. The market is open 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 28; starting in mid-June, the market will be open Tuesday evenings 3-7 p.m.
Located in the heart of Hannibal, in the city’s oldest park, the market plays a vital role as a community gathering place that offers the very best products from the area. The market offers consumers healthy, yet affordable, alternatives to the typical supermarket experience.
About 30 vendors participate in the Farmers Market each week last year. A list of the items that were available last year include: tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, kale, onions, cabbage, spinach, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, peppers, yellow squash, beets, watermelon, hot peppers, mushrooms, sweet corn, green beans, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, honeydew melons, cherries, strawberries, cantaloupe, apples, blueberries, blackberries, baked goods, goat’s milk soap, coffee, flowers, herbs, jam, jelly and bread.
