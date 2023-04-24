Opening Day of Farmers Market is Saturday

The Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market will open for the season from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29 on the west end of Central Park. Market Manager Steve Huse explained how the market continues to expand each year, including a growing number of vendors and musicians performing from week to week.

HANNIBAL — Opening Day of Central Park Farmers Market will be Saturday, April 29.

This will be the second year that several of the vendors are eligible to take SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for payment, through a program with Douglass Community Services.

