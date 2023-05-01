HANNIBAL — A cloudy early morning gave way to sunshine and large crowds for the opening day of the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market on Saturday.

Market Manager Steve Huse said about 100 people were visiting booths and walking along the sidewalk of the west end of Central Park around 10 a.m. Many vendors had already sold out of produce, baked goods and other handmade items. Huse said 20 vendors were on hand for the successful morning. 

