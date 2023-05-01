HANNIBAL — A cloudy early morning gave way to sunshine and large crowds for the opening day of the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market on Saturday.
Market Manager Steve Huse said about 100 people were visiting booths and walking along the sidewalk of the west end of Central Park around 10 a.m. Many vendors had already sold out of produce, baked goods and other handmade items. Huse said 20 vendors were on hand for the successful morning.
"We had a great turnout for our first one," he said. "The weather's been really chilly, but it worked out pretty good."
About four or five produce vendors did not have enough products ready yet. Huse said by the time the season was in full swing, about 30 vendors would be at the market each Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Kaleena Lee, owner of Edgewood Garden, was enjoying her first year as a part of the market. She and her mother, Lisa Schmiedeskamp, had a variety of herbs, flowers, succulents and houseplants for sale.
"It's been so exciting. I'm so happy with the turnout today," Lee said. "I was surprised and very happy. It's been busy the whole time — we made our first sale before 7:30."
As the season progresses, Lee is excited to see what products people are most interested in as they visit her booth.
Schmiedeskamp was enthusiastic about being a part of the market experience with her daughter.
"I know she's been here as a customer before, but this is my first time, and I'm very impressed with how well they've got everything organized," she said.
Mary Behrens, owner of Mary's Herbs and Baked Goods and returning market vendor, agreed with Huse that the crowd was strong despite the cool start to the morning. She welcomed the crowd of regular customers and first-time visitors, along with the mix of returning vendors and those making their market debuts.
Behrens commended Hannibal Parks & Recreation for their dedication to keeping the park beautiful and the restrooms clean. She remarked how each year, the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market reflects many of the positive aspects of the community.
"We're a big family. We watch over each other, help each other and we meet new people," Behrens said.
Nearby, Confections Obsessions Bakery owner Deserea Cullom and her mother, Jessica, were enjoying their first day at the market.
"It's been pretty good. We've done a lot better than we thought. We started out with two tables, and they were full," Deserea said, pointing to an empty stack of baskets that were filled with cookies at the beginning of the morning.
Jessica noted a trend she often sees at the store. The first item they sold out of were perennial favorites — cream horns. After the farmers' market closed, they were busy packing up to open their shop at 3568 Stardust Drive.
They are both excited to watch the market's expansion each week.
"It's going to be interesting how it grows, that's for sure — what different things come in — especially produce-wise. I've heard it gets a lot bigger," Jessica said.
"There's a whole bunch of different things that come in here. Somebody was saying there's a woman who comes in with homemade dog treats," Deserea added.
Lisa Scharnhorst, owner and maker at Sweet Spirits Farm, had a large array of handmade goat's milk soaps on display at her booth. She started out at the market in 2008, then headed down south in 2013. This year, she's happy to be back in her hometown as a part of the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market.
She observed how opening day gained momentum as the clouds drifted away.
"Gradually, gradually, by about 9 o'clock, I'd say things started looking up pretty good," she said. "The sun popped out; it turned out really good. You can tell that everyone's really happy that it's opening again."
Scharnhorst said the future weeks would include music and the potential addition of a food truck.
Joni Dillon and her daughter, Tatum, 8, stopped by Scharnhorst's booth to visit. Tatum was enjoying a cranberry potato chip cookie as she smelled the different soaps.
"I am excited. I'm happy, Tatum said, sharing her favorite highlights of the day. "I like the shop down there where you got to pet a bunny", along with her yummy cookie and "smelling the soaps and looking at all the plants".
Her mother was happy to share the experience with her daughter on the pleasant Saturday morning.
"We like having activities in Hannibal that let us get out and enjoy the fresh air. It's a beautiful day," she said.
More information, including an announcement of the winner of the weekly drawing, is available by visiting the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market Facebook page.
