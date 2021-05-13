HANNIBAL — Pickleball players are welcome to join in the fun on Tuesday nights at Huckleberry Park for Open Pickleball Play.
Weathering permitting, players are at Huckleberry Park starting at 5:30 p.m. Players must provide their own equipment.
Tom Batenhorst, Park Board president and avid pickleball player, pointed out that pickleball nets are at the Huckleberry Park courts seven days a week, but there will always be someone to play against on Tuesday evenings. He encouraged players of all ages and skill levels to take part in Open Play on Tuesdays.
“It’s a social game, you meet different people as you play. And even though it’s for all skill levels, there are some very advanced players, and it’s a strategic game,” he said. “As with any sport, you can do what you want with it, you can just go for a fun game or try to be a top player.”
Pickleball is said to be the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and in Hannibal, the sport has been very popular at the courts at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park and at Huckleberry Park.
Recently, Hannibal Parks & Recreation installed user-activated lights at the Huckleberry Park courts so players can still enjoy the game after dark.