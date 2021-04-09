HANNIBAL — Women involved in agriculture can learn how to strengthen their farming operation and network with other women in the industry at a free online Annie’s Project course presented by University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri Small Business Development Center for Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management, said Karisha Devlin, an MU Extension agricultural business specialist.
Due to funding from Missouri SBDC and the CARES Act, the class is offered at no cost.
Participants will attend weekly online sessions via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos via Google Classroom. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.
Participants can choose between mid-day sessions held on Tuesdays and evening sessions on Thursdays:
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, May 4-June 1
• 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-June 3
The registration deadline is Friday, April 30. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals per time slot.
More information is available by contacting Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu. People can also visit extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online for more information about the Tuesday sessions and extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-onilne about the Thursday sessions.