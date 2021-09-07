HANNIBAL — One person was rescued from a fire Tuesday morning in Hannibal.
The Hannibal Fire Department was called at 8:28 a.m. on a report of a structure fire at 519 Riverside Street. The building was found to be fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. Firefighters found one person while searching inside the structure. The person was taken from the structure and transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Crews had the fire under control in about 40 minutes and remained on scene for 3.5 hours.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was called to conduct an investigation. The cause remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Hannibal Police Department, the Hannibal Board of Public Works, the Marion County Ambulance Service and the Hannibal building inspector’s office.