HANNIBAL — Patrons of the Hannibal School District on Tuesday elected one newcomer and two incumbents to the district’s board of education.
The newcomer is Tysa Coleman. The incumbents are Justin Parker and Brad Kurz. Parker was selected to serve a second three-year term. Kurz was chosen to complete the remaining two years of a term that was left open after board member Christina Booth resigned last September when her family moved out of the Hannibal school district.
Coleman, who was voted in by over 100 votes over the next closest candidate, was surprised by the level of support she received.
“Absolutely,” she said. “I was stunned, as a matter of fact.”
Parker and Kurz, who each received a total of over 1,000 votes when Marion and Ralls County ballots are counted, expressed appreciation for the backing they received.
“I would like to thank the community of Hannibal for its support,” Parker said. “It is a neat feeling to know that I was supported. It is a reaffirmation of how we did on the board over the last few years.”
“I am grateful that the voters supported me and have given me a chance to continue to serve for our district,” Kurz said.
According to Parker, there was much to learn during his first term.
“It takes a little bit of time to learn how to navigate the board and school terminology,” he said.
Although Kurz has only been a board member for less than a year he believes he is getting up to speed.
“There is always a learning curve anytime you jump into a new endeavor, but with my experience of having been a school district administrator in the past I am pretty familiar with the policies and procedures, and how boards work,” he said. “It is always interesting to get to learn about the other board members and to come together as a team. I am excited to work with Tysa Coleman, who is going to be a new board member this year, and for us to work together as a team for the betterment of our community.”
Coleman is anxious to begin learning in her new role as a school board member.
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “I feel like we should learn something new every day in life and this is no different so I’m looking forward to everything that I will learn.”
Parker and Kurz have straightforward goals after having been chosen to remain members of the school board.
“I want to try to get school back to as normal as we can safely,” Parker said.
“My hope is that I can continue to work is a good teammate with the other board members as we lay a path forward for our district,” Kurz said.