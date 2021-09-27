PALMYRA, Mo. — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 12:20 p.m., Sept. 26, on U.S. 61 in Palmyra north of the West Main crossing.
Involved in the crash was a 2016 Ford F450 ambulance driven by 31-year-old Kyle S. Bowman of Bowling Green and a 2016 Ford Escape operated by 93-year-old Willard W. Leverett of Middletown.
According to the accident report both vehicles were southbound on U.S. 61 when the Escape attempted to make a left turn in front of the ambulance.
Willard W. Leverett, who was wearing a safety device, suffered serious injuries. He was taken by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Sustaining fatal injuries was a passenger in the Escape, 87-year-old Gloria J. Leverett of Middletown, who was wearing a safety device. She was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital.