CUIVRE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — One person sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Friday night near Cuivre Township.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Shaquana S. Jackson, 28, of Lewistown, Mo., was driving a 2009 Toyota Prius, traveling north on U.S. 61 at 7:54 p.m. on Saturday.
The accident report stated Avery M. Haull, 20, of Clarksville, Mo., was driving a 2018 GMC Canyon and failed to yield, crossing the northbound lane of U.S. 61 from Highway WW. The accident occurred when the front of the Toyota struck the passenger side of the GMC.
Haull was transported by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health of St. Joseph West.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
