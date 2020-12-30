HANNIBAL — It is survey season at the Hannibal Board of Public Works. While one survey will conclude this week another will be rolled out during the first week of the new year.
Concluding on Thursday, Dec. 31, is a stormwater quality survey. Beginning on Monday, Jan. 4, will be a customer survey.
The stormwater quality survey, which was launched on Nov. 18, is identical to one conducted in 2018, according to Ken Reasoner, general manager of the HBPW.
“The results will be used to compare and analyze any changes and trends in perceptions and opinions from the community regarding stormwater quality,” he wrote in a memo to the HBPW Board. “Responses will be valuable in determining some of the HBPW’s goals during the next MS4 permit cycle.”
“It’s not just for our customers, it’s really for any community members when it comes to information about reducing pollutants in the community,” said Andrea Campbell, storm-water coordinator for the HBPW.
The customer survey, which is expected to take just 2 to 3 minutes to complete, will be conducted through March 5. It will be available to customers via email, the HBPW website and on social media platforms.
“The purpose of the survey is to measure our customers’ opinions and levels of satisfaction regarding a variety of topics, including COVID-19 virus response, customer service, field service and utility priorities,” Reasoner wrote in his memo.
Campbell noted that while the customer survey is being sent out to utility customers nationwide, some of the questions have been geared specifically for Hannibal.
Reasoner hopes that people will take time to complete the survey.
“Getting their feedback on what is important to them and interacting with them is really important,” Reasoner said during the HBPW Board’s December meeting. “It allows us to identify where we need to invest dollars and put programs in place that will serve them the best.
“Hopefully we will get good feedback from it. It’s always questionable when you are taking somebody’s opinion during a difficult situation what kind of feedback you are going to get. Hopefully we will get enough that we can go out and serve them in a better manner, and make sure we are addressing their needs and the service levels they expect from us.”