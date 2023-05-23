HANNIBAL — A two-vehicle, head-on crash Monday night resulted in the death of one driver and seriously inquired the second driver.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Lori S. Cumpston, 51, of Fayetteville, Ark. was driving a 2023 Mazda 3 at 11:35 p.m. Monday, traveling the wrong way on the northbound lanes of U.S. 61, five miles north of Hannibal.
The crash report stated the Mazda collided head-on with a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by a 17-year-old teenager from Palmyra, Mo.
Cumpston was pronounced deceased at 11:55 p.m. at the scene by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones. She was transported by Smith Funeral Home to the facility.
The 17-year-old driver of the Mercury was transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
It is not known if either driver was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Marion County Ambulance District and Palmyra Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.