Olivet Christian Church supports The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri

STAFF REPORT
CENTER, Mo. — Olivet Christian Church of Center, Mo. was unable to hold their annual ice cream social due to COVID-19, but it did not stop them from raising $1,615 to feed children in their community.
One in five children in Missouri face food insecurity, and the Buddy Pack program is designed to get nutritious food to children who rely on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. Children who may not have access to nutritious food otherwise.
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is able to turn every dollar donated into $21 worth of groceries due to their partnerships with retailers and membership in Feeding America. Due to this buying power, the church’s donation will provide a Buddy Pack, the equivalent of at least four meals, every weekend for an entire school year for five children plus an additional semester for another child in need.
Buddy Packs contain two ready-to-eat entrees, a fruit cup, cereal with shelf-stable milk and a nutritional bar. Peanut butter is provided monthly. It costs The Food Bank $180 to provide one child with a Buddy Pack for a full school year.