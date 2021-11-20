HANNIBAL — The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday, and officials in Missouri are exploring how it will directly impact the region.
Local, county, state and federal leaders are ready to see how funds will be allocated and ultimately what projects would result from the new act.
Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said with the legislation being so new, he and fellow commissioners had not heard anything specific to the region, and the Mark Twain Council of Governments had not conveyed anything just yet. He said it was possible the legislation would be discussed during the upcoming Missouri Association of Counties Conference on Sunday.
Lomax explained rules are continually being revised regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds. For example, he said money which could go toward the Loaves and Fishes program is currently hamstrung by federal zoning which ends on the north side of Broadway.
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, said he didn’t support the bill because the positive aspects of the bill are overshadowed by not laying out how it will be paid for. He said he wished a bipartisan solution could have been reached, noting the legislation would fuel further inflation and supply chain issues.
“There’s some good things in the bill, but they didn’t come up with a real way to pay for it which is the real problem with this bill,” Graves said. “They slapped some budget gimmicks in there and called it a day.
“That’s going to fuel more inflation and contribute to the rising prices we’re already seeing under President Biden, which is only increasing the price to fill up your car or feed the extended family on Thanksgiving. We can’t afford that right now.”
Graves recommended constituents in his district reach out to local leaders as well as his office. He stressed his door is always open to hear comments and concerns.
“Much like the way they are accustomed to requesting federal money, folks will need to work through MoDOT and other state agencies, as well as the federal grant process. I didn’t support the bill because of the costs, but I’m going to fight to make sure Hannibal and the rest of North Missouri gets its fair share. If local leaders have a project in mind, my office is always available to answer any questions they might have. It’s been that way before this bill passed and it will always be that way.”
Graves added he felt Missouri was receiving “less than we should be getting.”
“Missouri is slated to get $8 billion out of $1.2 trillion. We make up 1.8% of the U.S. population. We got the short end of the stick,” he said.
In Jefferson City, Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, reported how the monthly Northeast Regional Broadband Steering group shared a webinar with members of the Missouri House of Representatives on both sides of the aisle, stressing the importance of accelerating the pace of broadband for rural and metropolitan areas in the region.
He said the presentation dealt with ARPA funding, which he agreed has raised questions. He mentioned the ARPA funding has a longer window for using the funding — until 2024 — compared to the previous Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
Members of the group have collaborating with stakeholders and broadband providers in regions including Marion, Ralls, Shelby, Clark and Lewis counties. Riggs has been working with Rep. Randy Railsback, R-Hamilton, who represents constituents in the Northwest part of the state to help accelerate the pace of bringing broadband access to areas where it is critically needed for precision agriculture, telehealth, education and numerous occupations.
He said broadband is a critical part of infrastructure, and due to Missouri’s low rank in broadband access and speed, he hopes Missouri could receive at least $100 million into the state broadband fund. Gov. Mike Parson has already pledged $400 million toward the effort. Riggs said Hannibal’s recent designation as a 100-Gigabit Certified City is an excellent milestone, and he noted the combination of rail, river, highway and recreation opportunities give the community a unique position for commerce and industry.
And Riggs was happy to see locks and dams would receive $2.4 million for needed repairs. He said the process was approved in 2008, but funding wasn’t available for the work until now. In Riggs’ district, the locks and dams in Quincy, Ill. and Saverton, Mo. are slated for repair work.
“These things were built in the 1930s. They’re so in desperate need,” he said, likening bottlenecks at the facilities to “one-lane traffic on the Mississippi.” “That’s something very encouraging. It will put a lot of people to work — good-paying jobs for a good long time. So that is long overdue. I’m glad to see it. I wish it was $24 million, not $2.4 million, but it’s a definite start.”
Riggs said the results would benefit producers with reduced input costs as they use barges to move agricultural products and other goods, along with helping to drive down consumer prices.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, Hannibal Regional Port Authority, the city of Hannibal Industrial Development Authority and the Hannibal Industrial Development Corporation, is upbeat about the bill’s potential to fund needed infrastructure projects.
“This bill will allocate an unprecedented amount of funding for infrastructure,” he said. “As we receive more guidance on the bill in the coming weeks, we will be able to target specific buckets of funding for our projects.”
According to Mehaffy, rural Missourians in the northeast corner of the state are preparing to do what is necessary to bring a fair share of the bill’s funding to the area.
“Along with our partners in Northeast Missouri, we will continue to lobby for funding allocations for NEMO. Our group is in regular contact with our legislators,” he said. “The HREDC Transportation Committee is working on a number of initiatives like the proposed Hannibal bypass, Amtrak passenger rail service for Hannibal and land acquisition and port development with the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority. In addition to our federal and state legislators participating in these committee meetings, we continue to spend time in Jefferson City educating our legislators on the needs in NEMO.”
Mehaffy said the money the bill will send to the Show Me State could address many infrastructure needs.
“The bill will authorize approximately $8 billion to help Missouri with infrastructure improvements from roads and highways to ports and waterways,” he said. “The HREDC, along with our other partners in Northeast Missouri, support an increased allocation of funding for farm to market roads, low volume roads and one lane bridges in rural counties.
“With additional revenue coming in due to the increased fuel tax and the federal infrastructure package we need to focus on rural assets. In the past there was no true funding mechanism for these low volume roads but now they need to be made a priority. These roads are not just the lifeblood of the ag industry, but also the roads that connect rural families to schools and communities.
“We also support funding for expanding our ports in Northeast Missouri to create more opportunity for commerce and economic expansion. In addition, we support funding for multimodal infrastructure like trail systems to help attract more workforce to the region. We also support improving the state’s interstate system.”
At Hannibal City Hall, Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, is taking a wait-and-see attitude regarding the bill’s potential impact on America’s Hometown.
“We have been given no updates on potential funding opportunities so I cannot speculate on what may or may not be available,” he said.
