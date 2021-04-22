HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Tree Board and Hannibal Parks & Recreation are celebrating Arbor Day on April 30 by planting a tree in Nipper Park at the Hannibal riverfront.
About 82 fourth graders from area schools, Holy Family, Stowell, St. John’s and Eugene Field, will help plant a swamp white oak tree at 1:30 p.m. at the riverfront.
Tree Board members Paul Miller, Kristy Trevathan, Stephan Franke, Harry Graves and Maxx Vance will participate. The city of Hannibal was named a Tree City USA for the 22nd year.
Information about the swamp white oak tree follows: https://www.arborday.org/trees/treeguide/TreeDetail.cfm?ItemID=2454