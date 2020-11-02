HANNIBAL — A fire at 2510 Broadway on Saturday, Oct. 31, was extinguished by the Hannibal Fire Department, with no injuries reported.
The HFD report indicates firefighters were called at 1:52 p.m. The incident commander said the house had fire and smoke on the front porch. All stations responded, with eight on-duty crew members. In addition, eight off-duty firefighters, the chief and HFD investigator were called in.
The house had four occupants, and all were out of the houses and safe. The house sustained minor fire damage to the porch and wall. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes, with crews on scene for about two hours, conducting salvage and overhaul operations.
After an investigation, the cause of the fire was listed as accidental due to smoking. The HFD was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works, Marion County Ambulance District, the Hannibal Building Inspectors Office and Red Cross.
Smoke alarms were present at the time of the fire.