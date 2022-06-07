HANNIBAL — The weather may not be cooperating for Hannibal Free Public Library’s Kick-Off Celebration for the 2022 Summer Reading Program, but it won’t stop the event.
This year’s theme is "Oceans of Possibilities," and the program runs May 27 through August 23.
“We know our theme is oceans, but the rain is causing our plans to be all wet!” said assistant director Caitlin Greathouse.
The Kick-Off Party in Central Park was previously rescheduled to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The date and time will stay the same with the incoming rain, but the location has moved indoors. The party will take place at the library instead of the park. Book checkout and normal business will not be available during the event from 2-4 p.m.
The library building will close for the day at 5 p.m.
“We aren’t going to let the weather get us down," Greathouse said. "Participants have already reported hours and books, and we want them to have an event to celebrate the start of this program.”
Patrons of all ages are encouraged to visit the library during normal business hours to register and learn more about the Summer Reading Program.
“Hannibal Free Public Library hosts a reading program for all ages from birth through 999. We have fun events for everyone!” Greathouse said.
More information is available by visiting https://sites.google.com/view/hfplsummerreading/, calling 573-221-0222 or consulting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us.
This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of the State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.