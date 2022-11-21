HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by NECOMM for a report of a structure fire at 12:32 a.m. Saturday at 1219 Center St.
Initially, eight firefighters from all three stations responded. When they arrived at the scene, personnel observed fire and smoke visible from the second floor of the structure. All occupants were out of the building upon arrival of fire crews.
Off duty personnel were called in to assist with fire operations, and a total of 17 firefighters were on scene. HFD crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
Fire investigators from Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal's office were notified to conduct an investigation. Fire crews were on the scene for about two hours conducting salvage and overhaul procedures.
Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Building Inspector's Office and Hannibal Street Department.
The fire remains under investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office.
