COLUMBIA, Mo. — OATS Transit offers regular transportation services for the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.
Area residents are encouraged to call the local OATS Transit office at 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about local services.
Information is also available by visiting oatstransit.org and viewing the local schedule under “Bus Schedules”.
OATS Transit offices will be closed, and regular routes will not be running on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. OATS Transit representatives ask everyone to keep these dates in mind when planning trips during the holiday season.
OATS Transit is hiring drivers statewide, and anyone who would make a great driver is encouraged to apply, so the organization can continue serving riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.