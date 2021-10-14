HANNIBAL — OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19. OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit through Jan. 18, 2022.
People can schedule a ride or find out about service in the area by calling the OATS Transit office at 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287. Information is also available by visiting the OATS Transit website at www.oatstransit.org and clicking on the Bus Schedules tab. Then, visitors can select their county to see the full schedule in the area.
OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. They also contract with a number of agencies to serve their clients.
Please note: OATS Transit offices will be closed and regular routes will not be running on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
