PERRY, Mo. — After more than 38 years of driving a bus for OATS Transit, Barbara Bergthold is turning over her bus to begin her retirement. Barbara will officially retire Dec. 1.
Bergthold, of Perry, Mo., has driven Monroe County residents to various locations for medical care, shopping and other essential needs since starting at OATS in 1983.
“We are sad to see Barbara retire as she is just like family to so many of her riders,” Regional Director Sheree Webb said. “She has gone above and beyond for many years ensuring her riders are well cared for.”
OATS Transit is a nonprofit transportation provider serving rural residents of any age, senior citizens and individuals with disabilities in Missouri.
More information about OATS Transit and local bus schedules are available by visiting www.oatstransit.org or following OATS Transit at Facebook.com/oatstransit. Residents of Northeast Missouri can call the OATS Transit office at 800-654-6287 to schedule a ride.