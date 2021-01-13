HANNIBAL — OATS Transit has announced its bus routes for January, including routes for residents of Marion and Ralls counties.
Anyone can ride the bus, and face masks are required for all passengers and drivers. Fares are $2 for in-town riders, $3 for county service, $4 for traveling to an adjacent county, $10 round trip or $6 one-way for long-distance travel and a $1 fee for each en-route stop.
Marion County
To Quincy: First Wednesday and third Friday of each month
Hannibal in-town: Monday-Friday
Ralls County
To Hannibal: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (arrive at 9 a.m. and depart at 3 p.m.
From New London to Hannibal: Monday, Wednesday and Friday (arrive at 7 a.m. and depart at 10 p.m.)
Marion and Ralls county residents can also ride the Intercity Express.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Service along U.S. 61 from Palmyra to Hannibal to New London to Bowling Green to Troy to St. Louis (traveling to St. Louis on either I-70 or I-64 as far east as Grand Street).
Tuesday: U.S. 36, Mo. 15, U.S. 24 & 63 from Palmyra to Hannibal to Monroe City to Shelbina to Paris to Moberly to Columbia.
Thursday: U.S. 36, U.S. 24 and U.S. 63 from Palmyra to Hannibal to Monroe City to Paris to Moberly to Columbia.
Second Friday: U.S. 54 and I-70 from Louisiana to Bowling Green to Vandalia to Mexico to Kingdom City to Columbia.
To schedule a ride, call the OATS Transit office at 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287. Calls can be made from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, for same day and next day reservations; all other reservations may be made between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Seniors 60 years of age and older and Individuals with disabilities between the ages of 18-59 years of age riding under the AAA contract do not have a set fare, but are asked to contribute a minimum amount for their rides.
More information is available by visiting oatstransit.org.