COLUMBIA, Mo. – OATS Transit announced December ride schedules for residents of Marion and Ralls counties.
Marion County
Rides to Quincy will be on the first Wednesday and third Friday; and Hannibal in-town rides will be available Monday through Friday.
Ralls County
Rides to Hannibal are available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, arriving at 9 a.m. and departing at 3 p.m. Rides from New London to Hannibal are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday, arriving at 7 a.m. and departing at 10 p.m.
The Northeast Missouri to Columbia and St. Louis Intercity Express is available for residents of Marion and Ralls counties Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with service along U.S. 61 from Palmyra to Hannibal to New London to Bowling Green to Troy to St. Louis. The route goes to St. Louis on either I-70 or I-64 as far east as Grand St. Service is also available along U.S 36, U.S. 15, U.S. 24 and U.S. 63 from Palmyra to Hannibal to Monroe City to Shelbina to Paris to Moberly to Columbia.
One-way fare costs are $2 for in-town riders, $3 for county service, $4 going to an adjacent county, $10 round trip (or $6 one-way) for long-distance travel and a $1 fee for each en-route stop.
Seniors 60 years of age and over and individuals with disabilities between the ages of 18-59 riding under the AAA contract do not have a set fare but are asked to contribute a minimum amount for their rides.
OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, and face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19. More information about area service and scheduling a ride are available by calling the OATS Transit office at 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287, or visiting the website at www.oatstransit.org and clicking on the bus schedules tab for each county to see the full schedule.
OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities. The organization also contracts with a number of other agencies to serve their clients. OATS Transit will not be operating on Thursday, Nov. 26 or Friday Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving or on Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.