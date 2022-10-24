HANNIBAL — OATS Transit continues to offer transportation to area residents, including riders of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Bus rides will be active on Veterans Day, Friday Nov. 11. OATS offices will be closed, and regular routes will not be running Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
OATS Transit is currently hiring drivers statewide.
To schedule a ride, call 660-415-0901 or 1-800-654-6287,
Marion County
The pick-up location for Hannibal is in front of Dirt Cheap, in the Huck Finn Shopping Center. The Palmyra location is the former ShopKo building at the junction of 161 and U.S. 61.
Fares are $2 for in-town travel, $3 for county service and $4 to travel to an adjacent county. There is a $1 fee for each en-route stop.
Seniors who are 60 years of age and older and individuals with disabilities who are 18-59 years old riding under the AAA contract do not have a set fare but are asked to contribute a minimum amount for their rides.
Hannibal in-town service is available Monday through Friday.
For long-distance routes, a fee of $10 round-trip (or $6 one-way) apply. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance and between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Northeast Missouri to Columbia and St. Louis Intercity Express
Service to Columbia: along Hwy 63 from Lancaster to Kirksville to Macon to Moberly to Columbia —Monday through Friday
Service along Highways 36, 15, 24 and 63 from Palmyra to Hannibal to Monroe City to Shelbina to Paris to Moberly to Columbia — Tuesdays of each month
Service along I-70 from Wright City to Warrenton to Jonesburg to New Florence to Montgomery City to Kingdom City to Columbia — fourth Tuesday of each month
Service along Highways 36, 24 and 63 from Palmyra to Hannibal to Monroe City to Paris to Moberly to Columbia — Thursdays of each month
Service along Highway 54 and I-70 from Louisiana to Bowling Green to Vandalia to Mexico to Kingdom City to Columbia — second Friday of each month
- Service to St. Louis: along Hwy 61 from Palmyra to Hannibal to New London to Bowling Green to Troy to St. Louis — Wednesday and Friday
Riders may go to St. Louis for any purpose as long as the destination is close to I-70 or I-64
For medical appointments, the bus will deviate from I-70 or I-64 up to five miles only
Ralls County
The Center pick-up location is the gravel lot at the junction of Highway 19 and Route P. The Perry location is at The Junction Restaurant at Highways 19 and 154. The New London location is at Abel's Quik Stop, at the junction of U.S. 61 and 1st St.
- Ralls County Service to Hannibal — first and third Thursday each month
- Appointments must be scheduled between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For long-distance routes, a fee of $10 round-trip (or $6 one-way) apply. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance and between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:
More information is available by calling 660-415-0901 or 1-800-654-6287.
