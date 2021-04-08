OATS facing driver shortage in area

HANNIBAL — OATS Transit system is facing a critical driver shortage amid a growing need for transportation for area residents.
Jill Stedem, OATS Transit administrative and development director, said there are numerous openings available throughout Northeast Missouri. Transit agencies are reporting similar situations across the nation. Some OATS drivers chose to retire due to the pandemic, while others have been driving for many years and had reached the point where they decided to retire.
“It’s created a lot of openings that we’re just having to fill all at once,” Stedem said. “And we’re getting more and more need for service, so as needs expand, we also need to expand on the number of driver openings that we are filling.”
OATS Transit is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. They provides transportation services like making twice-weekly medical trips to Quincy, Ill., providing assistance for passengers getting to early-morning dialysis treatments, making trips to sheltered workshops and running the Intercity Express to Columbia and St. Louis.
Stedem said OATS Transit would like to expand the Intercity Express to other cities, which would require additional drivers.
OATS drivers and passengers all wear masks for safety, and the rule is set to run through May at this point according to federal requirements. Stedem said drivers enjoy being on the road and they use a tablet with a system to show pick up and drop off locations and times. Along with providing a vital service, each driver demonstrates compassion and a willingness to give back to their community.
“Our OATS Transit drivers are not just drivers. They’re part of the family for many individuals, and we have many people who rely on our services to be connected to their community,” Stedem said.
Applications are available by visiting www.oatstransit.org and selecting the “Jobs” tab. The application can be completed and submitted directly on the website. Applicants can also call 888-875-6287. Rides can be scheduled by calling 660-415-0901.