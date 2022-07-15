HANNIBAL - OATS Transit announced schedules for various routes available to residents of Marion and Ralls counties.
Marion County residents can schedule a ride by calling 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287. Office hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
One-way fares are: $2 for in-town riders, $3 for county service, $4 for travel to an adjacent county $10 round trip (or $6 one-way) for long-distance travel and $1 fee for each en-route stop.
- Hannibal In-Town Service is available Monday through Friday
- Northeast Missouri to Columbia and St. Louis Intercity Express: to schedule a ride, call 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287.
- Service to Columbia — Route along Highway 63 from Lancaster to Kirksville to Macon to Moberly to Columbia are available Monday through Friday
- Service to Columbia — Route along Highway 36, 15, 24 and 63 from Palmyra to Hannibal to Monroe City to Shelbina to Paris to Moberly to Columbia are available Tuesdays each month
- Service to Columbia — Route along I-70 from Wright City to Warrenton to Jonesburg to New Florence to Montgomery City to Kingdom City to Columbia is available the fourth Tuesday each month
- Service to Columbia — Route along Highway 36, 24 and 63 from Palmyra to Hannibal to Monroe City to Paris to Moberly to Columbia are available Thursdays each month
- Service to Columbia — Route along Highway 54 and I-70 from Louisiana to Bowling Green to Vandalia to Mexico to Kingdom City to Columbia are available the second Friday each month.
- Service to St. Louis — Route along Highway 61 from Palmyra to Hannibal to New London to Bowling Green to Troy to St. Louis is available Wednesday and Friday.
- Riders may go to St. Louis for any purpose as long as the destination is close to I-70 or I-64. For medical appointments the bus will deviate from I-70 or I-64 up to five miles only.
For Northeast Missouri to Columbia and St. Louis Intercity Express routes:
- Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance
- Appointments must be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Fares are $10 for a round trip and $6 for one-way.
Ralls County residents can schedule a ride by calling 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287. Office hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Ralls County Service to Hannibal is available he first and third Thursday each month. Appointments must be scheduled between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
InterCity Express Service to St. Louis is available Wednesday and Friday. Service along Highway 61 from Palmyra to Hannibal to New London to Bowling Green to Troy to St. Louis (traveling to St. Louis on either I-70 or I-64 as far east as Grand St). Riders may go to St. Louis for any purpose as long as the destination is close to I-70 or I-64. For medical appointments the bus will deviate from I-70 or I-64 up to five miles only. Appointments must be scheduled between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
One-way fares are: $2 for in-town riders, $3 for county service, $4 for travel to an adjacent county $10 round trip (or $6 one-way) for long-distance travel and $1 fee for each en-route stop.
OATS Transit is available to anyone regardless of age, income, disability, race, gender, religion, or national origin.
Seniors who are 60 years of age and up and individuals with disabilities 18-59 years of age riding under the AAA contract do not have a set fare but are asked to contribute a minimum amount for their rides.
