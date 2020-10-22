HANNIBAL — OATS staff members announced the November bus routes for residents in Marion and Ralls counties.
Riders and employees must wear face masks covering the nose and mouth for safety. Seniors 60 years of age and older and individuals with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 59 riding under the AAA contract do not have a set fare but are asked to contribute a minimum amount for their rides.
Marion County
- To Quincy: First Wednesday and third Friday each month
- Hannibal in town: Monday through Friday
- The Northeast Intercity Express runs to Columbia and St. Louis
Ralls County
- To Hannibal: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — Arrive at 9 a.m. and depart at 3p.m.
- From New London to Hannibal: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays —arrive at 7 a.m. and depart at 10 p.m.
- The Northeast Intercity Express runs to Columbia and St. Louis
One- way fares are: $2 for in-town riders, $3 for county service, $4 going to an adjacent county, $10 round trip or $6 one-way for long distance travel and $1 for each en-route stop.
Rides are available by calling the OATS Transit office at 660-415-0901 or 800-654-6287. Calls can be made Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for same day and next day reservations. All other reservations may be made from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.