O’Donnell and Thurman forge new partnership

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home of Monroe City is proud to welcome its new partner, Brad Thurman.
The new partnership began April 1, when the Monroe City location was re-branded as the O’Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home to honor both the new and current owners.
“The O’Donnell family has always been synonymous with helping families during difficult times and always giving back to the community. I want to embrace both of those things and do as much for Monroe City, my hometown, as I possibly can,’” Thurman explained. “My family has been in the Monroe City and Warren communities since 1860, so to be able to serve the families here is a special thing for me.”
Thurman and his wife, Jacki, have three children and two grandchildren, and enjoy spending time on their family farm in Warren. The current Monroe City staff will continue their work with the O’Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home.
“I’ve worked with Brad for decades and am delighted that he’s now officially part of the family,” O’Donnell said. “Helping families is Brad’s passion, and we are very pleased with the new partnership.”
The O’Donnell family has been serving Northeast Missouri families for more than 100 years. As Monroe City's only Life Celebration Home, the funeral directors at O'Donnell-Thurman take extra time to create meaningful tributes that celebrate and honor the lives of those we love in unique and memorable ways.
The funeral directors announced additional renovations are underway at the O'Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home to enhance the experience for families and community members. They will share these updates with an open house and celebration later this summer.
More information is available at 573-735-1800 or odonnellthurman.com.
