Numerous storm water projects slated for Flower City

PALMYRA, Mo. — Several storm water projects are coming to fruition in Palmyra, beginning with work on the south end of town and a project to address flooding and curb damage near the Marion County Courthouse.
Mayor Rusty Adrian said the storm water upgrade near the courthouse will begin in the fall, as a partnership between the City of Palmyra and Marion County. Forthcoming Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for drainage will be used for bridge and culvert improvements, and Adrian signed a Professional Services Contract with engineering firm Klingner and Associates for the work during the City Council’s regular meeting Thursday.
Adrian said the FEMA funding would be “a big help” for drainage. Klingner and Associates plans to complete engineering for the work this winter. Bids could be requested and returned in time for the projects to move forward in the spring or summer.
In 2019, voters approved a 1/4-cent sales tax increase which brought the capital improvement tax level to 1/2-cent. The result has generated additional revenue in the general fund for storm water projects recommended in a Storm Water Master Plan drafted by Klingner and Associates in 2017. Former Mayor Loren Graham estimated the money from the tax increase totaled about $100,000 to $110,000 per year.
Bridge replacements throughout town will include new structures for N. Bradley St. and W. Main Cross St. The wider bridges will alleviate traffic, flooding and water flow concerns. They will be funded through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, requiring a match from funds received through the sales tax increase.
On the south end of town, Adrian is excited to see the first steps in a city-wide storm water project beginning to take shape around Bailey and Stanley Streets.
“We’re excited about it. However, it’s just going to take a little bit of time to get started,” Adrian said, stressing how important it will be to address issues with the city’s bridges, culverts and curbs to improve the overall storm water situation.
The work on the south side will determine the direction of future projects as the drainage system is strengthened and repaired. City officials will be keeping a close eye on the way water flows downhill to help protect residents and business owners as the issue is tackled piece by piece.
“That’s what our hope is, to be more proactive as a council and as a city government to get these things upgraded for the people of Palmyra to help them out, and keep the water out of their houses,” Adrian said. “Just anything that we can do as a city, we’re going to strive to do to help them out.”