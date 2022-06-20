HANNIBAL — Michael Owens, 36, doesn’t remember hitting the pavement after his motorcycle was struck head-on by a diesel last Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Owens’ 1992 Heritage Harley Davidson was heading north at 1:35 p.m. on Mo. 79 at River Hill Road when he attempted to make a U-turn in front of a 2015 Kenworth Tractor.
All three involved, including the truck driver, escaped with minor to moderate injuries.
His family, who was nearby and witnessed the accident, told Owens he and his passenger — neither wearing helmets — slid underneath the truck only inches away from one of the trailer tires.
It has been a week since he walked away from the accident that many said should have killed him, but it has instead brought him to life. It’s a testimony he’s been sharing with all who will listen.
Although Owens doesn’t recall when his head hit the highway, causing a concussion that kept him in the hospital overnight, he does remember when his knees hit the floor and he rededicated his life to God two weeks before that at a revival at Riverview Nazarene Church, just up the road from the accident scene.
Owens was raised on bikes and purchased his own about three years ago. He was also raised by his dad as a Christian, but Owens said his walk with God was often hot-and-cold.
From doing street ministry and evangelism to falling into doubt, Owens said there was time he felt that God wasn’t listening.
“So I got a little bit bitter toward God,” he said. “But two Sundays before the accident, I went to church and started singing a song and God just broke something in me. I ended up giving my life right back to God; He just melted me and I couldn’t stop crying in that first pew.”
The Tuesday of the accident, Owens, his dad, cousin, and his cousin’s girlfriend went for a ride. Since Owens was a more experienced rider, his cousin’s girlfriend got on with him. During the trip, a part fell off Owens’ Harley and he attempted a U-turn to retrieve the part.
Going south at the time, Owens looked at the north-bound lane and saw the road was clear, but he did not see the diesel coming behind him in the same lane. When turned around, Owens was hit head-on, breaking a piece of the truck’s grill and sliding underneath.
Owens doesn’t recall most of the time spent at the accident scene as he was unconscious for a short time and experienced a concussion.
The CDC reports that motorcycle helmets are 37 percent effective in preventing driver deaths and 41 percent effective in preventing passenger death. They also reduce the risk of head injury by 69 percent.
He recalls his arrival to the emergency room where he was told his survival was nothing short of a miracle.
“They said they’ve never heard of anyone surviving a head-on collision let alone with no helmet on a motorcycle with a diesel,” he said.
Looking back at what he remembers about the accident and the days to follow, Owens sees God’s hand throughout the wreckage.
Family members who don’t usually attend church, filled the pews the Sunday following his accident, and many of them were amazed by his testimony.
When Owens’ dad — who was not there at the time of the accident — arrived on the scene, he believed his son was dead. But Owens said his dad had peace come over him, letting him know that everything was okay as he prayed for all those involved in the wreck.
After requesting his dad Owens ride in the ambulance with him and pray for him, Owens found himself praying for others when he arrived at the hospital.
“All I wanted to do was pray for people at this point and I saw God move,” he said, mentioning that his Uncle Ron died of cancer. “Instead of talking to everyone about everything he had going on, he always wanted to pray for others. I wanted to take a page out of his book.”
His dad also prayed over him upon his arrival at home when he could still barely think straight or walk without extreme dizziness.
“I laid next to him and he prayed for me,” he said. “That night I slept maybe an hour or two and my dad prayed for me. When I woke up I was clear-minded and able to get in and out of bed by myself with no problems.”
Owens is still sore and bruised but said the wreck has given a deeper pull into ministry and he hopes his story will be one that will bring people closer to God.
"This isn't about Michael — it's about glorifying God," he said.
Owens attends Standing on the Rock, located at 9231 Co. Rd. 418 in Hannibal, pastored by Rev. Jamey Dyke and they have been looking for ways to reach the community and let more people know the love of Christ.
“You don’t get clean before you come to church. We aren’t a hotel for saints, we are a hospital for sinners,” he said. “So, if you’re broken and your life is a wreck and you need Jesus, come to church and get plugged in because you find your healing at the foot of the cross.”
