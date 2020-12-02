Northside Lights raising money for Cuddle Cat Rescue

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Shawna and Jeffrey Lewis started The Northside Lights light display last year on a 32-foot Christmas tree, and the display has grown the entire year with the goal of supporting Cuddle Cat Rescue.
For the past year, Shawna Lewis said her husband expanded the display to include the entire house, the drive-through arches and singing decorations and a hand-built Ferris wheel with holiday characters. Visitors to the display at 15772 Northside Drive tune their FM radio to 88.9 to hear the songs as the lights flash, flicker and change color with the music along the drive-through layout.
She worked mainly on the smaller props in the yard, and three people worked almost every weekend for four months to make each holder for the house’s LED bulbs. Each light is individually programmable — the reason sequencing a single song can take 100 hours.
The presentation includes 12 songs like “Mary Did You Know,” “Christmas Everyday” by Simple Plan and Sarajevo, which Lewis said escalates into a rapid, techno mood as the lights race and change color along with the music.
The show is split into two sections so everyone can see the display from 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The hourlong show runs nonstop from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
“It’s a lot of work,” Lewis said. “But luckily, the community that we’re in, the program XLights — they all share a lot of the songs and sequences they make with each other.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Lewis was helping out at Cuddle Cat Rescue with Director Janet Matson. Matson said the Lewis commitment is vital.
“They help us here at the rescue. It’s a big event for us — last year they raised over $500 for us, this year they expect to do more,” Matson said. “It goes a long way toward taking care of our cats and getting them spayed and neutered and rehomed. So we really appreciate these guys.”
Matson said the event brings joy on many levels.
“We went and watched it the other night, and it was just amazing. I loved the show,” Matson said.
Shawna and Jeffrey Lewis enjoy the opportunity to support Cuddle Cat Rescue, and they have a mailbox set up at the end of the route for donations.
“I figured I’ve got to help all the homeless kitties the best I can, and I love the work that they do here running Cuddle Cat, and that’s why I’m here right now,” Lewis said.
More information about the Northside Lights is available by visiting the Facebook page. Information about Cuddle Cat Rescue is available at the website, cuddlecatrescue.com or on their Facebook page.