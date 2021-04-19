HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce and Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council are teaming up to present the Northeast Workforce Summit, with strategies to combat a shortage of employees due to the pandemic.
McKenzie Disselhorst, executive director of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Northeast Workforce Summit has taken place at the Mark Twain Museum, Hannibal-LaGrange University and Clover Road Christian Church during the past six or seven years. The summit was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and organizers wanted to make sure they could bring people together at a good time and in a slightly different format. The summit kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Y’Men’s Pavilion.
The morning session will feature a guest speaker from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, talking about their programs and plans for the future. Employers and educators will participate in panels, with questions designed to help bring the groups together and identifying challenges they face. Disselhorst said the panels will aid in “starting that conversation of how we can bridge some of the gaps we see that are identified during that conversation.”
Next, each participant will receive a goody bag with materials and snacks for the afternoon virtual breakout sessions. Each session features information Disselhorst said will be valuable in a variety of career-based topics. The sessions will have emphasis areas like small businesses, large employers, educators, housing and child care, small business talent pipeline, human resources trends and resources and apprenticeships.
Each session will contain useful information that can translate across a variety of fields, and Disselhorst stressed apprenticeships are available in careers in addition to traditional careers like manufacturing, electrical and plumbing to include programs in child care and health care. Changes and how to respond to them have represented an “overarching theme” in adapting to COVID-19’s effects on local businesses.
“There are different things we can do as a community,” she said. “We don’t have all the answers, but if we bring everybody together, I think that’s a good start of hopefully making some progress and helping some of our employers fill those positions that they have — helping young people find great opportunities right here in our area.”
Disselhorst is looking forward to a wide variety of participants at the summit, and she noted how businesses are likely to look at employment differently due to the challenges and circumstances surrounding the pandemic. The summit will provide information about innovative approaches and how to forge new partnerships for successful employment.
“I think that this is a really important year for everybody to come to the table and kind of re-learn and understand the changes that have happened in the employment situation since COVID,” Disselhorst said, stressing how bringing community members together aids in starting partnership programs and other initiatives.
The cost is $15 for the first person, or $10 each for companies sending five people or more. The cost covers refreshments and materials throughout the day.
Registration is available by visiting the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and selecting the registration link in the events section — www.eventbrite.com/e/northeast-missouri-workforce-summit-tickets-146402312257.