HANNIBAL — Gov. Mike Parson has proclaimed Oct. 22 as Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri in an effort to encourage Missourians to take two simple actions to save lives on the state’s highways – fasten their seat belts and put their phones down while driving.
For the fifth straight year, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, along with safety partners throughout the state, will mark Buckle Up Phone Down Day to encourage better driving behaviors.
“The Northeast District has created a BUPD Starter Kit that provides all the tools necessary for other entities interested in implementing the life-saving venture,” said MoDOT Communications Manager Marisa Ellison. “We offer fence kits that spell out “BUPD”, scripts, videos, educational incentives and yard signs, as well."
MoDOT is encouraging schools to dedicate a football game to BUPD and seatbelt checks. The kit, along with more information about the BUPD effort, can be found at http://www2.modot.org/BuckleUpPhoneDown/.
This year, in Northeast Missouri alone, 84% of those killed on roads were not wearing a seatbelt and statewide, nearly 720 people have died on Missouri roads so far. It is estimated that more than 20% of car crashes across the country involve some sort of distraction, such as a cell phone.
“We encourage every organization in Northeast Missouri to participate in some way to help save lives on Missouri roads,” Ellison said. Local organizations participating in this event include: HNB Bank, Bowling Green, Mo.; Hardee's, Bowling Green, Mo.; Robert Myers American Family Insurance, Palmyra, Mo.; NEMO RPC; Logue's Restaurant, Hannibal; Hannibal Bus Barn; and Country Kitchen, Hannibal. Various businesses hung up BUPD Mark Twain signs and put #BUPD on marquees. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B also participated. Local schools included North Shelby High School, Madison High School, Hannibal High School Palmyra High School, Mark Twain High School, Bowling Green High School and. Moberly Area Community College. In addition, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce and local media outlets participated in the event.
