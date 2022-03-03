HANNIBAL — The Northeast Missouri Humane Society (NEMOHS) is planning several activities and the unveiling of a new Pet Wash Station this spring.
NEMOHS Director Elise Blue announced in the shelter’s newsletter that spring activities will start with special appearances at Big River Comic Con on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9, at the Tabernacle of Praise Youth Building. NEMOHS staff will have adoptable dogs on hand to view on Saturday, and they will judge the Cos Paws contest at 12:30 p.m.
Blue thanked Big River Comic Con for selecting NEMOHS as the event’s nonprofit beneficiary.
NEMOHS will visit with families during the Hannibal Parents as Teachers Big Truck Night at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 25. Staff members will have goodies to hand out to children.
“We love to participate in this event, because we love educating the children of our area in proper pet care,” Blue said.
One of the shelter’s biggest fundraisers of the year is Quarter Madness on Thursday, May 19, at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Blue said the event is always a fun experience because volunteers get to work with staff.
Jonathan Norman and his crew at Two Fathoms Tattoo will host the Do Your Part with Skin Art fundraiser Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, at 613 Broadway. Blue said this was one of the shelter’s biggest fundraisers in 2020, and the staff is grateful to receive the support again.
A Pet Wash Station is scheduled to be open to the public Monday, May 2. The station will feature a state-of-the-art bathtub, shampoo, conditioner, towels and pet dryers. NEMOHS staff will be taking appointments, with a nominal fee of $10 to $20 based on weight.
The shelter raised its adoption fees for the first time in nearly 10 years, due to an increase in veterinarian costs. The new fees went into effect March 1, and anyone who had an application approved before that date will be charged the price before the increase.
The new adoption fees are: Adult cat (six months and older) — $50, kittens (up to six months old) $65, and dogs and puppies — $150.
It is almost time for kitten season, and NEMOHS staff members are ready to help provide foster homes as kittens arrive at the shelter.
Anyone interested in fostering a kitten can contact Blue at eliseb@nemohumane.com.
