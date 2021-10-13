HANNIBAL — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold their fourth meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Fiddlestiks Restaurant, 8945 U.S. 36 (on the outer road) in Hannibal.
Donna Lawson, president of the Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society, will conduct the business meeting after the completion of the program. At 10 a.m., W. T. Johnson, well-known storyteller and story reader, will present a program impersonating Miles Britton, a former slave of Jefferson Davis. Johnson is a former school administrator with Department of Defense Dependents Schools and the Hannibal School District. Attendees will eat from 11 a.m. to noon using the menu, and each person will be responsible to pay for their meal. The business meeting will begin at noon.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society serves 14 counties in northeast Missouri and the quarterly meetings are scheduled at various locations to make it possible for the outlying members to attend. The society is dedicated to the collection of genealogy materials, published and unpublished, for printing in the “Northeast Reporter.” The 33-page publication is published each April, June, August and October.
The public and those interested in family research are welcome to attend. More information about the meeting or information about the society is available by calling Jim O’Bryan at 573-221-7282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.