HANNIBAL — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will host their fourth meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St.

Donna Lawson, president of the society, will speak about the history of Queen Elizabeth's reign of 70 years for the program. Beginning when Lawson was a teenager, she will tell of following every step the Queen made by clipping articles and television viewing.

