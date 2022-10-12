HANNIBAL — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will host their fourth meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St.
Donna Lawson, president of the society, will speak about the history of Queen Elizabeth's reign of 70 years for the program. Beginning when Lawson was a teenager, she will tell of following every step the Queen made by clipping articles and television viewing.
Lawson will also conduct the business meeting. For 2022, the other pfficers are: Sharon Harrison, vice-president; Travelle Whitaker, secretary; and Marilyn Freeman, treasurer.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society serves 14 counties in northeast Missouri and the quarterly meetings are scheduled at various locations to make it possible for the outlying members to attend. A 33-page quarterly is published each April, June, August and October and is dedicated to the collection of published and unpublished genealogy materials.
The public and those interested in family research are welcome to attend.
More information is available by calling Jim O’Bryan at 573-221-7282.
