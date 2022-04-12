CANTON, Mo. — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold its first meeting of the year at 10 a.m. April 23 at the Lewis County Historical Society, 102 North 4th Street.
Dr. Scott Giltner, professor of history at Culver-Stockton College, will be the featured speaker. The Hartford, Ohio, native teaches courses in U.S. history prior to and after 1865. Giltner is active in travel study, co-leading the biennial Belize and Guatemala expedition that has taken more than 120 students through the rainforests, reefs and ruins of Central America.
Donna Lawson, president of the Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society, will conduct the business meeting. The other officers for 2022 are: Sharon Harrison, vice president; Travelle Whitaker, secretary; and Marilyn Freeman, treasurer.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society serves 14 counties in northeast Missouri and the quarterly meetings are scheduled at various locations to make it possible for the outlying members to attend.
A 33-page quarterly is published each April, June, August and October, and is dedicated to the collection of genealogy materials, published and unpublished.
The public and those interested in family research are welcome to attend.
More information is available by calling Jim O’Bryan at (573) 221-7282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.