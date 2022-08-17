MACON, Mo. — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold its third meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at a private room at the Apple Basket Restaurant, 215 N. Rollins St. in Macon.
School teacher Anne Freeman will present a program on the Civil War Island #10 and the Slaying of the Beckham Family. After the completion of the program, attendees will eat using the menu. Each person will be responsible to pay for their meal.
Donna Lawson, president of the Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society, will conduct the business meeting after the meal. For 2022 the other officers are Sharon Harrison, vice-president; Travelle Whitaker, secretary; and Marilyn Freeman, treasurer.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society serves 14 counties in northeast Missouri and the quarterly meetings are scheduled at various locations to make it possible for the outlying members to attend. A 33-page quarterly is published each April, June, August and October and is dedicated to the collection of genealogy materials, published and unpublished.
The public and those interested in family research are welcome to attend.
More information is available by calling Jim O’Bryan at 573-221-7282.
