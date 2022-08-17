MACON, Mo. — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold its third meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at a private room at the Apple Basket Restaurant, 215 N. Rollins St. in Macon.

School teacher Anne Freeman will present a program on the Civil War Island #10 and the Slaying of the Beckham Family. After the completion of the program, attendees will eat using the menu. Each person will be responsible to pay for their meal.

