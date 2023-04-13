CENTER, Mo. — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold its first meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Community Center, next door to City Hall, 103 S. Public St. in Center.
Delores Woodhurst, vice-president of Ralls County Historical Society, will be the speaker for the program. The program will be about the Museum and Library located in Perry, Mo.
Donna Lawson, president of the Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society, will conduct the business meeting. The other officers for 2023 are: Nancy Tiemann, vice-president; Travelle Whitaker, secretary; and Hallie Yundt Silver, treasurer.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society serves 14 counties in northeast Missouri and the quarterly meetings are scheduled at various locations to make it possible for the outlying members to attend. A 33-page quarterly is published each April, June, August and October and is dedicated to the collection of published and unpublished genealogy materials.
The public and those interested in family research are welcome to attend.
More information is available by calling Jim O’Bryan at 573-221-7282.
