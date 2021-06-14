HANNIBAL — The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold their second meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Ewing, Mo.
Donna Lawson, president of the Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society, will conduct the business meeting. The program will be presented by Society member Betty Fifer. She will be sharing information about Northeast Missouri history. Attendees will find the talk to be very interesting and informative.
Luncheon will be provided by the ladies of the church at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church Community Building.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society serves 14 counties in Northeast Missouri. The quarterly meetings are scheduled at various locations to make it possible for the outlying members to attend. The society is dedicated to the collection of genealogy materials, both published and unpublished, for printing in the “Northeast Reporter”. The 33-page publication is published each April, June, August and October.
The public and those interested in family research are welcome to attend. More information about the meeting or about the society is available by calling Jim O’Bryan at 573-221-7282.